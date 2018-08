Image copyright Julie Genter/Instagram Image example Julie Genter pose wit her bike outside di hospital

New Zealand minister for women, Julie Genter wey dey 42-week pregnant ride her bicycle go hospital go born her first pikin.

Madam Julie wey dey Green Party, say she ride di bicycle because "enough space no dey inside dia moto" and for her bodi to dey kadja so dat di pikin go come out witout stress.

She post foto for Instagram of how she and her partner dey enjoy di "beautiful Sunday morning" ride.

Image copyright JULIE GENTER/INSTAGRAM Image example She and her partner ride bicycle go hospital to born

Madam Genter wey be 38 years old, and also di kontri associate transport minister, na pesin wey support di riding of bicycle for di kontri.

She write for her Instagram say: "Na so oh, wish us luck!" Me and my partner ride bicycle because enough space no dey inside di motor wey di support crew dey... but dis go also put me for beta mood!"

For di time wey madam Genter first announce for Instagram say she don get belle, she say "we need to add anoda seat for di bikes."

Di minister, wey go take three months maternity leave, don join oda number of politicians wey don born pikin while dem still dey office.

For June, di prime minister for New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, become di second world leader to give birth while she still dey office. Both she and madam Genter dey use di public Auckland City Hospital.

Di first New Zealand member of parliament to give birth happun for 1970, anoda politician breastfeed im pikin for work for 1983.