Michael Cohen, di former lawyer to US President Donald Trump don admit say true-true, im break campaign finance laws.

But e tok say na di America presido tell am make e pay money give women wey dey claim say dem follow oga Trump do love wantinti.

Di 51-year-old lawyer agree to eight charges wey goment lawyers charge am, plus tax and bank fraud.

Mr Trump no gree answer kweshon wey tori pipo dey ask am as e land for political rally for West Virginia on Tuesday evening.

Di White House too no gree chook mouth for di mata.

Tuesday no good for di US presido pipo dem at all as jury wey dey try di case of Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, say im dey guilty of eight charges of bank and tax fraud.

Mr Cohen say na "candidate for federal office" tell say make e break federal election laws (in 2016). Oga Trump dey contest for president dat time.

Di lawyer fit go jail for 65 years on top di mata.

Judge William Pauley say as Mr Cohen don gree say e commit di crime so, dem fit reduce di sentence to five years and three months.

Di oda tins wey oga Cohen don gree to na;

Five counts say e no pay tax

One count say e do wrong statement give financial institution

One count say e use korokoro eye do illegal corporate contribution

One count say e follow candidate or campaign order contribute give money to campaign pass di amount wey law no allow

Dem don arrange im sentence for 12 December and e don collect bail of $500,000.

Wetin be dis 'keep shut' money wey dem pay?

Blue film actress Stormy Daniels bin tok say Mr Cohen pay am $130,000 as 2016 election dey come make e keep shut and no tok wetin happun between am and Mr Trump.

For May 2018, oga Trump admit say im pay back di money wey Mr Cohen pay, even though im bin deny am before.

Mr Cohen sef bin record di tok-tok wey im follow oga Trump do two months before, wey di two of dem dey discuss how dem fit buy ownership of anoda tori wey anoda woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, cari come.

E dey against US campaign finance laws if pesin no tell goment about money wey dem pay anoda pesin to bury tori wey fit embarrass political candidate.

Michael Avenatti, di lawyer wey dey represent di blue film actress tok say dis new tori go ginger dia case against oga Trump.

Mr Cohen lawyer, Lanny Davis, tok say im client dey do wetin im promise say im go dey loyal to im family and kontri pass im oga own.

"Today e stand under oath come testify say na Donald Trump tell am to commit crime to pay money to two women so dem go fit influence election."

"If di payment na crime for Michael Cohen, why e no go be crime for Donald Trump?"

But oga Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tell tori pipo say "Nobody dey accuse di president say e do anytin wrong inside di charge wey goment charge Mr Cohen."