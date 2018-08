Image copyright Getty Images

American President Donald Trump say di US economy go collapse if dem impeach am.

President Trump tok dis one inside interview wey e do wit tori pipo Fox on Wednesday August 22.

Trump bin dey open mouth ontop di kasala wey burst as e former lawyer Michael Cohen implicate am wen e swear say e commit crime, break law to pay pipo 'keep shut money.'

"I tell you what, if dem impeach me, I tink say di market go crash. I tink say everybody go dey very poor, because without dis reasoning you go see- you go see numbers wey you no go ever believe in di wrong way."

"I no know how dem go wan impeach pesin wey don do correct job," na so Trump tok for inside Fox and Friends program.

Di case against Cohen include tax fraud, false statement to bank and say e break campaign finance laws dem wen e work wit Trump.

Dis one join keep-shut money wey Cohen pay give two women who claim say dem get sometin to do wit Presido Trump.

Although dem no mention name for court, di two women wey don come out to tok about dia affair wit Trump na Blue Femm actress Stormi Daniels and one former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump bin don deny di accuse.