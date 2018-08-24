Aretha Franklin: Wen dem wan bury di 'Queen of Soul'
Na on Friday, 31 August dem go be bury di Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson and oda correct musicians go perform for di burial wey go happun for her Greater Grace Temple inside Detroit, Michigan.
- Soul legend Aretha Franklin don die at di age of 76
- How Trump and oda big pipo dey hail Aretha Franklin
Music producer Clive Davis dey plan tribute concert to honour Aretha.
Di concert go take place for New York City Madison Square Garden for November.
Aretha Franklin bin die on 16 August afta she sick on top wetin her staff, Gwendolyn Quinn tok say be pancreatic cancer at 76 years old.
Di "Queen of Soul" bin dey as di first female musician wey go enta di Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.