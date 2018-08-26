Pope Francis don beg say make pipo forgive di Church

Image copyright Getty Images

Pope Francis don say sorry to all di victims wey don suffer sexual abuse from Catholic priests dem.

E tok am for Marian Shrine for Knock, as e dey do im second day wey im dey visit Republic of Ireland.

Di Pope bin do meeting wit eight pipo wey suffer di abuse.

E tok say nobodi dey dis world wey no go shake on top di tori of pipo wey don "chop abuse, tear eye from small and painful memories wey still dey dia bodi".

Na di first time wey Pope dey visit di kontri in 39 years. Di last time na Pope John Paul bin go for 1979.

On Sunday, dem dey expect say 500,000 pipo go gada for park for Dublin as di Pope do Mass to celebrate di World Meeting of Families.

Image example Marian shrine na place wey pipo say dem bin see Mary appear for August 1879.

Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar bin draw ear give di Pope say make e handle di mata of sex abuse and how di church dey hide am.