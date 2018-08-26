Image copyright Reuters Image example Mr McCain and Mr Trump dey always enta one trouser on top different mata

Even though John McCain and Donald Trump follow dey di same party, dem no dey see eye to eye

McCain, wey follow fight for Vietnam War, dey always sama US President Donald Trump plenti yabis, even wen e still dey contest for di job.

Mr Trump sef no dey cari last, e dey blast di six-term lawmaker. One time, e yab Mr McCain say why dem capture am for Vietnam?

Even now, some pipo say dem no like di tweet wey Mr Trump write afta McCain die, say e no even twale di Senator.

Former US Presidents Barack Obama and George Bush praise di late lawmaker well-well.

Dis na di five correct moments wey show how McCain and Trump no dey see eye to eye.

1. Trump dey 'fire up di crazies'

For 2015, afta oga Trump launch im presidential campaign, e start to dey bad mouth Mexican immigrants.

"Dem dey cari drug come, dem dey bring crime, dem be rapists, and I fit reason say some good inside."

Many pipo yab am for dis kain tok.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Donald Trump misyan as e dey announce presidential campaign

Sharperly, oga McCain, blast di businessman say e dey use am 'fire up di crazies'.

2. McCain no be 'war hero'

E no even reach one month afta wetin e tok about Mexican immigrants, Mr Trump sama say di senator no be war hero.

"Im na war hero sake of say dem gbab am. Me I like pesin wey dem no capture."

Dem bin hold and torture oga McCain dat time for five-and-a-half years afta dem shoot down im plane for Vietnam war.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Vietnam pipo capture Mr McCain for 1967 and dem torture am for prison

3. 'Trump no get excuse'

Afta Mr Trump chop nomination to represent im party for di presidential election, Mr McCain follow oda party members to support am.

But wen one video show wey oga Trump dey tok about how im dey harass women, Mr McCain say im no support am again.

"E dey difficult to support Donald Trump because of di way im dey behave." Na so Mr McCain tok, say Mr Trump no get excuse.

4. McCain no gbadun oga Trump healthcare reform bid

Di kwanta between di two politicians increase even afta Mr Trump enta office.

One main promise wey Mr Trump promise voters na say im go cancel Obamacare wey former presido Barack Obama do.

Republicans try different way wey dem go cancel di law but e no work. Final-final, di arrangee wey dem later arrange for work if to say Mr McCain no pour sand-sand for di garri.

As dem dey vote to cancel di law na, and Republican party need 50 votes, Mr McCain no follow im party pipo way as e vote 'no'.

5. 'US president no suppose to dey congratulate dictators'

Mr McCain, wey hold ground well-well for foreign affairs mata, no like di way Mr Trump dey always hail Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Afta di Russia oga win re-election, oga McCain release statement wey yab Mr Trump say why e congratulate Mr Putin.

"American president no fit dey lead di free world and e go come dey congratulate dictator wey win wayo election."

Image copyright Reuters Image example Mr Trump dey always tok say e dey feel di way oga Putin dey run tins

Di Vietnam war hero wey later become senator and presidential candidate for America die on Saturday for age 81.

Oga McCain family bin dey by im side wen e die, according to statement wey im office give tori pipo.

Praises from world leaders, politicians and celebs dey pour for former American Vietman war hero John McCain.

Former American presido Barrack Obama say Senator McCain na man of big courage wey like to see America as place wey anything dey possible.