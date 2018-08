Image copyright AFP Image example Nicolas Hulot

Even France President Emmanuel Macron no know say im environment minister, Nicolas Hulot, go announce on top live radio say e no do again.

Di former TV presenter wey later join oga Macron goment, tok for radio interview say e dey resign because e no fit do wetin im wan do on top climate change and oda environment mata and di tin dey disappoint am.

Na right there for di radio station wey oga Hulot take di decision and even im wife no know.

Di environment minister tok say e neva tell President Macron or di Prime Minister Edouard Philippe because e believe say dem go wan make am change mind.

Image example Pipo dey reason say Hulot (R) decision na major blow for Presido Macron (L)

Dis Hulot popular wella for France and pipo go reason say dis kain tin no good for President Macron goment.

Mr Macron tok how im feel wen e come Lagos

Oga Macron don chook mouth for di mata, say e respect wetin Hulot don decide to do and dey hope say e go still dey support am in anoda way.