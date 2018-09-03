Image copyright AFP PHOTO / McCain Family/ David Hume Kennerly Image example John Mccain two pikin dem for di burial

Dem don bury American Senator, John McCain for di US Naval Academy for Annapolis, Maryland, after one small private occasion.

Dem do military flypast wit di squadron one plane short, to take mark di dead senator.

Oga McCain bin graduate from di ogbonge Naval Academy for 1958, come later serve for Vietnam as fighter jet pilot.

Senator McCain, die on 25 August, at 81 years, from wetin brain cancer cause.

On Saturday, big politicians bin gada for di Washington National Cathedral to remember di Arizona senator, wey became one of America top politicians.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Pipo wey line road for McCain burial

Two former presidents - George W Bush and Barack Obama - bin show to troway tuale give McCain wey dem say get strong mind.

Dem bury McCain near im former classmate and friend, Admiral Chuck Larson, wey bin keep four plots of land for di cemetery for di two of dem and dia wives before im die for 2014.