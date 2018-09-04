Dem don tell doctors to begin write wetin pesin go understand

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di academy say e go make patient-doctor relationship strong

Dem don tell doctors make dem begin write for simple English wey patients go fit understand.

Na di Academy of Medical Royal for UK, tok dis one. Dem say di message dem dey give dia patients get to much medical slang for inside wey normal pipo no go fit understand pass normal simple English.

For instance to dey write "bd" instead of twice daily to explain how pesin suppose take melecine.

Di academy advise say make patients demself dey ask dia hospital to dey use simple English.

Di academy for dia "Please Write to Me" initiative dey chook eye put doctors wey dey write clinical letters and dey advise on how make dem dey do am.

No dey use big grammar tell patient wetin dey do am

Advise wey di initiative get for doctors

If specialist dey write letter give general practitioner make dem no write am like di patient no go read am

Make am so e go dey appropriate to di situation. So, if you sabi di pesin wella, you fit dey friendly, if not keep am formal

No dey write pesin diagnosis like you dey judge pesin. For instance instead of "You dey diabetic", e beta to say "You get diabetes"

And if di situation dey serious , instead of to dey write letter, call di patients so dem go fit handle how di patients dey receive di message.

Di academy dey tink say e go improve relationship wey dey between doctor and patient.

For social media, some doctors don already dey ask pipo make dem take advantage of dia rights as patients to dey ask questions wella wen dem visit doctor.

And to patients, let me be clear on this.

You have a RIGHT to know what your doctor is treating you for.

And it is your RESPONSIBILITY to ask and to get clear explanations.



Your job is not to go see a doctor and just be nodding like a lizard even though you understand nothing. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) September 1, 2018

Even as dem dey call on public punishment for medical malpractice for medical practitioners.