Afta dia battle for almost twenty years or so, India LGBTQ community wey be (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) don finally dey rejoice.

Di kontri supreme court on Thursday deliver one historic judgement, wey strike out section 377 of Indian Penal Code wey make am crime to do homosexual activity.

"Any discrimination wey concern sexual orientation mean offense of fundamental rights," Chief Justice Dipak Misra tok for im judgment.

Indian supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community

Although di judgment mark one win, di fight still dey on inside and outside di courtroom as di LGBTQ community still dey find way for pipo to accept dem in terms of marriage laws, adoption laws, and more.

"To measure di mata, di only moment to compare inside history of how criminal laws against some tins dey change na wen China make our community to dey legal in 1997". According to Jack Harrison Quintana, executive director of Grindr for Equality, one movement wey start from gay dating app.

Wetin be dis section 377?

Na one 157-year-old colonial-time law wey make am crime for some kain sexual act dem wey dem consider "unnatural offence" wey dem fit punish by 10-year jail term.

Na so belle dey sweet pipo for Mumbai

Di law dey punish, wetin e consider as, "carnal intercourse against di order of nature wit any man, woman or animal".

While di act make all anal and oral sex criminal offence, na same-sex relationships e dey affect pass.

Human rights groups say police don use di act to harass and abuse members of di LGBT community.