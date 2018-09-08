Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nicki Minaj and Cardi B na two big rappers wey dey dominate for America

Di beef wey dey between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj enta anoda level as two of dem set blow for New York Fashion Week party on Friday evening.

Celebrity website TMZ report say di kasala start afta rapper Cardi B go face Nicki Minaj say she dey lie on top her head upandan.

Tori say security guard elbow am for face, before she use red koi-koi shoe take nack Nicki Minaj.

Afta dem escort Cardi B wey no shoe dey her legs comot, she even get mark for on top of her eye.

US rapper Cardi B cari mark for head afta di fight

Cardi B, wey her real name na Belcalis Almanzar, tok say e don tay wey she cari face as Nicki Minaj diss am, say she even cari threat give oda artists dem say make dem no work wit am.

But she vex final vex wen Nicki Minaj start to dey chook mouth for her pikin mata.

Na July she born her pikin Kulture.

For di video wey don spread for social media, Cardi wey wear red Dolce & Gabbana gown dey throw blow give reality TV star Rah Ali, wey be friend of Minaj and wey stand in between di two rappers.

Within seconds, security guards separate dia pipo.

Minaj, wey recently release her fourth album, Queen, later share pictures of herself as she pose in leopard print ball gown.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nicki Minaj and Cardi B attend di Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & di Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala for di Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 inside New York City.

Cardi, tok about wetin happun between her and Nicki Minaj for one statement for Instagram but BBC Pidgin no go fit put am here because e get bad bad word.

Di rapper, wey don collect plenti accolades dis year wit songs like Bodak Yellow and I Like It, say don dey ignore plenti tins before.