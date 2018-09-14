R Kelly broda say maybe di singer give dia 14-year-old cousin belle

Image copyright Getty Images

Popular singer R Kelly don enta news again ontop say e be like e pregnant im cousin wey dey 14 years old.

Di singer broda, Carey Kelly, say e be like dia mama death for 1993 and singer Aaliyah death for 2001 fit don affect im brother, say di singer too dey go afta young girls.

E say e fit be sake of say dem molest R Kelly wen e small na im make e dey behave dat way.

"Dem molest me and my broda wen we dey small, but I no end up like am. Im dey demonic and need help". Na so Carey tok.

R Kelly 25 years music career get plenti sex abuse case wey dey follow am for back and na underage pikin e dey get mata wit.

Carey Kelly bin don release one album wey e yab im broda say e too dey follow small small girls.

R Kelly release song for July wey im title "I admit". E use di song tok plenti tins about di accuse wey pipo dey sama am ontop sex abuse, but e say im no still suppose go prison for all di accuse.