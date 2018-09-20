Donald Trump don advise Spain to build walls take block African migrants

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Trump don make prototypes of di wall im dey plan do

President of di United States of America, Donald Trump don advise Spain say make dem build wall for di Sahara Desert to make African migrants stop to dey rush di kontri.

Na Spain foreign minister Josep Borrell wey be former presido of di European Parliament, tok dis one even as e say dat one no go fit work.

Di comment bin come wen oga Borrell go America for June, according to El Pais.

Spain don receive about 35,000 migrants dis year alone and most of dem na from Africa.

But na dis week for lunch event for Madrid, Borell come tok am give public add say di American presido bin tok say di border for Sahara no go big pass di US-Mexico border.

But di US-Mexico border na 1,954 miles while di Sahara desert dey more than 3,000 miles and Spain no get right over di Sahara.

Trump wey promise to build wall wey go divide Mexico and US na im most popular election promise.