Who go tink say wetin bin start as research project go turn google?

You remember how your life bin dey before Google show? Di way you go sweat for bodi to find informate sharperly?

As e be, anytin you dey find for dis life Google go helep you find am, weda na correct spelling, road to market or music you wan download.

Google dey arrange up to 40,000 search dem per second for pipo all over di world, dat na 3.5 billion search dem evri day according to Forbes magazine.

And dat na why Google don become di most popular search engine for world.

Google don know plenti tins about evribodi and evritin but come, wetin you really know about Google sef?

1. Di name

Wetin be typo for friendship, abi?

Wetin Google mean? If dat na your question, before before e no mean anytin.

Di name na spelling mistake wey come from di word 'googol' wey dey inside mathematics.

No blame autocorrect for dis wahala unto say different kain tori dey unto wia di name originate from, weda na engineer or na student remix di original name.

Di mistake don enta our mouth finish and e don gum like glue for shoe.

2. 'Backrub'

Backrub - e no mean wetin yo dey tink, child of di world...

Co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin bin first wan call Google, 'Backrub'.

No be because of massage but sake of say di plan dem get of how di system go dey find and rank findings based on wetin pipo don search for before.

3. Off-kilter

No worry, there's nothing dey wrong wit your eyes.

For Google, no be only business dem dey do oh. Dem like play play too.

Oya, type "askew" for Google and see wetin go happen.

4. Goats

Goat dey jolly for dia

Google tok say e dey support projects wey dey protect environment and one of dem na how e dey use animals instead of machine to do work.

Wetin dis one mean be say regularly dem dey cari like 200 goats go chop grass for dia headquarters.

5. Business wey dey grow

Test your tech-biz sense: You sabi who own di social media you dey use?

Apart from apps wey dem start like GMail, Google Maps, Google Drive, Google Chrome, etc., Google dey buy one company per week since 2010.

You fit no know say Andriod, Youtube, Waze and AdSense na Google get dem and seventy odas.

6. Google Doodle

"Doodle 4 Google" na competition wey dem dey do for students for US

Di first Google Doodle bin suppose dey as "out-of-office message" for 30 August 1998: na one Burning Man stick figure wey bin dey stand for di back of di second "o" for di Google sign.

Di idea bin come wen di founders Larry and Sergey bin go one Burning Man Festival so pipo go sabi say di two men no go show to dey fix any technical wahala.

Now, Google dey use Doodles to showcase ogbonge dates or pipo dem especially if dem dey comot with tear rubber artwork.

7. Google dey make moni waka

For 1999, Larry and Sergey bin dey try to sell Google for $1 million dollar but nobodi gree buy even afta dem reduce di price.

Di present value of Google pass $300 billion dollars.

8. Mottos: Dem no dey do bad tin

Image copyright Getty Images

"Don't be evil" na di first motto of Google wen dem launch.

Weda di company still dey use am or not, me l no know o

9. Food mata na serious mata

Rice and stew dey veri plenti Google HQ

As Forbes tok am, Google Papa Sergey Brin bin decide from Day 1 say no Google office and food go be like 5 and 6. Na only 60 metres dem go use gap diasef.

Tori be say wen Google just open shop, na "Swedish fish", dem dey chop pass but now, Googlers (Google employees) don upgrade, dem dey chop assorted and drink beta coffee join.

10. Google best paddy

Aww, dis dog no cute

Googlers and even nooglers (new Google employers) fit cari dia dog go office as long as dem get office training so dem no piss or poo-poo for office.