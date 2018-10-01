Image copyright Claudio Lavenia Image example Santorini fine no be small

For some days now social media don scata wit foto of one ogbonge place for Europe wey pipo dey go jollificate.

Di name of di place na Santorini and na small island wey dey for Greece, but wetin dey for dis place wey evribodi wan go?

Wetin you need to go Santorini

Image copyright Getty Images

According to Greece Tourism Ministry na ova 2.5 million pipo dey visit di area everi year to come jolly but you need some tins before you go fit go dia.

Travel Bay wey be agency wey dey handle travel mata tell BBC Pidgin say you need to get Schengen visa wey go allow you enta Europe plus tins like employment letter, travel insurance, hotel reservation and $6,860 for your account.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Grape for Santorini dey grow witout water wey dem dey use do dia wine

Tins wey you fit do for Santorini

Aside say di place fine well well, Santorini wine na one of di place selling point. Assyrtico and Aidani, Mavrotragano and Mandilaria variety don collect plenti awards dem.

Sake of say di place na island wey water surround, tins like jet ski, boat cruise and sea kayak along di red and white beach na anoda tin wey you suppose try out wen you visit dia.

Image copyright NurPhoto Image example Na black sand dey for Santorini beach

Facts about Santorini wey you suppose know

Di beach dem for di area dey black because na volcano lava na im form am.

Agricultural product for di area dey grow witout water and na from di crops like grape dem dey use make dia wine.

Santorini island old reach 17th century BC and e dey for area wey active volcano dey.

Wetin pipo dey tok about di place

Twitter catch fire as suddenly everibodi wan go chill for Santorini as dem begin post pishure of di place and even di one wey dem photoshop.

Some of dem ask questions of how dem go take go dia while odas just dey gbadu di way di place look like.