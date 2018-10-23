'I wan get pikin but I no wan nack'

Image copyright BBC three Image example Adam Thompson say e like women but e no just wan sleep with dem

"I no go tok say I no like sex at all at all, e dey more like e no really dey do me for bodi like dat. E be like how pipo go love one TV show and odas no really care about am", na wetin Adam Thompson tok about im sexuality.

Adam wey be waiter for day and comedian for night, say im dey identify as asexual; wey mean pesin wey no dey contact sexual vibes with any bodi.

E tok say, "I still dey feel pipo wella, like romantically, I still fit say dis girl fine, but e no go reach my brain to di point say I wan nack dis babe."

Na afta one date wen Adam bin dey for di age of 20, wey im come find out say like dis, at 20, even to masturbate no dey hungry am.

Image copyright BBC three Image example E say e go like to get pikin as time dey go on

E tok say e bin dey one relationship wey end because e no wan sleep with di girl.

"I bin dey relationship wey bin end because I no dey interested in di sex. I bin tink say I no ready, and I tell her, sotey even wen we dey sleep for di same bed, I no get di feelings to do am. E bin dey strange and bin depress me.'

"I come siddon for inside my depression, come ask Google, 'Wetin dey do me? Why I no dey wan sleep with pesin?' Na dat time I come find say pipo dey wey dey ask di same questions. So I come dey check dis places to find who I be. Na how I come realise sey I be asexual."

Adam no dey alone. E join dis group, AVEN project team wey dey online space, and pipo fit find more about asexuality and meet pipo wey dey call demself asexual for di site.

Dem recently dey fight for UK to add to dia list of tins to get as part of di types of sexuality for di census questions.

Image copyright AVEN Image example Asexual pipo dey find way to add demself as part of sexuality wey dey ground

Professor Carrie Paechter wey be sabi pesin on top identity and childhood, tink say di mata of asexuality don dey gain ground because of how pipo don dey tok about sex more.

As time don pass, Adam come get new understanding for im sexuality. E say, "I go probably call myself pesin wey be demi-sexual, wey be pesin wey go only sleep wit woman I dey committed relationship with. But I no dey want sex at all. Na more like make we do am comot."

E tok say e bin try date pesin wey dey like am, but e no work out because afta one date, she bin ghost am so now e just wan date normal as before.

Im goal for life be sey, "last, last I go like to be papa! I go really like to marry pesin wey I love."