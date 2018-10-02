Image copyright Serena Williams Instagram

US Tennis star, Serena Williams release song for Instagram wey she dey sing about why she dey 'touch herself'.

Di post, wey she sing song wey dem first release for 1990, don gada ova two million views already for her Instagram account.

Di original song get di theme about celebrating women sexual pleasure.

But calm down, no let your blood pressure rise like Ijebu garri wey enta water.

Serena Williams use di song to torchlight di importance of women to dey check dia breasts for lumps wey fit be sign of cancer.

Di 23-time Grand Slam champion record one version of di Divinyls' 'I Touch Myself' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Di music video na part of di I Touch Mysef Project, wey dem do take honour ogbonge pesin, Chrissy Amphlett, wey breast cancer kill, and wey sing her ogbonge song to remind women to put dia health first before any oda tin."

Williams add say di recording of dis song don push her comot from her "comfort zone".

Plenti pipo receive dis video wella and many claim say Serena Williams "really sabi sing".