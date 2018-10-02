Why rapper Cardi B surrender hersef give police afta strip club fight

Image copyright Getty Images

US Rapper, Cardi B don surrender hersef give police wey dey investigate one fight wey dem say happun for one strip club.

Di New York City Police Department tell BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat say di charges dey ground for di singer and rapper.

Dem claim say one attack happun for Angels Strip Club for Queens area of New York.

Report come out say nine oda pipo don tok to officers about di mata.

E neva still dey clear exactly how Cardi B take dey involve for dis fight wey happun on 29 August and wey concern two sisters wey dey work as bartenders for di club.

Confusion dey ground about which role Cardi B fplay for dis gbege, some pipo dey claim say she plan di attack - odas say di fight just happun all of sudden afta quarrel on top relationship.

E neva clear how di strip club fight take concern Cardi B

All dis dey happun afta rapper Nicki Minaj last month tok say she dey embarrass afta she dey involve for one kasala wit Cardi B.

Two of dem set blow for New York Fashion Week party and Cardi B later tok say wetin cause di gbege na because Nicki go make comment about her parenting.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B na two big rappers wey dey dominate for America

Nicki bin judge her part for One radio show say: "E dey so sad for someone to pin dis on top my head, because I be di bad guy and know say pipo go believe dem."