Kanye say di concept wey e go use for e new album na wetin nobody don hear before.

If you dey expect to listen to Kanye West new album you go need wait small as di rapper say e need come Africa to "grab di soil" before di album go complete.

Kanye wey suppose release e ninth studio album on Saturday say e need travel come Africa to "feel di roots" again.

Di rapper wey tok to tori pipo TMZ say e "feel di energy wen e bin dey Chicago and e gas go wia dem dey call Africa."

Kanye add say di album wey e delay go comot during Black Friday for 23 November afta one member for e management team suggest say dem need more time.

Yandhi, wey be di name of di new album go comot for period wey be say di musician dey go through tough time.

Na only recently e enta gbege sake of wetin e yarn about one America law wey dem dey call 13th amendment as e say make dem abolish am.

But e don quick quick apologise as e don realise say "abolish na di wrong language to use."