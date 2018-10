How mama and papa take forget dia 5-year-old pikin for airport

Image copyright Getty Images

Police for Germany don kweshon parents wey forget dia 5-year-old daughter for airport come drive go house afta dem come back from holiday.

Reutlingen police say na officers see di pikin as she dey waka upandan alone around di terminal for nearby Stuttgart Airport late Monday.

Dem come carri di girl go di airport police station. And e no too tey her mama call to ask weda dem see her pikin.

Police say di mama explain give di officers say di family drive go house wit separate motor.

Di wife feel say di girl dey wit im papa while di husband feel say she dey wit im mama.

Police later hand ova di pikin give di papa wey return back to come pick her.

E no dey clear how long di girl stay alone inside di airport.