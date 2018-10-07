Brett Kavanaugh don become Supreme Court Judge for US

Image copyright US Supreme Court Image example Na di Justice wey im dey replace, Anthony Kennedy, do di swearing in for private ceremony for di Supreme Court.

Finally - yes afta all di arguments - Brett Kavanaugh don do swear in to be di latest Supreme Court Justice for America.

Dis dey come afta US Senators vote for am 50 votes to 48 on Saturday evening. E happun afta FBI investigate inside accuse say e bin sexually harass one Christine Blasey Ford for high school.

Brett Kavanaugh bin get im family for bodi as outgoing justice Anthony Kennedy dey swear am in.

America presido, Donald Trump give am accolades on top Twitter say, im dey very excited to sign im Commission of Appointment.

Kavanaugh na Donald Trump nominee wey face a lot of wahala for im journey afta Christine Blasey Ford accuse am say for one high school party, e bin sexually harass am wey lead to FBI investigate for di mata.

Tori be say di investigate na im settle di minds of senators wey bin no know weda dem wan vote for am.

Before di vote wey confirm Kavanaugh, we no go gree waka bin dey happen for Washington on top di judge confirmation.