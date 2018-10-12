Two female rats collabo born pikins wit help of Scientists

Image copyright Leyun Wang Image example Di rat wey get two mama and no papa, don grow and e health dey kampe sotay e don born im own pikins dem

Sabi pipo for China Academy of Sciences don announce say two mama rat don collabo to born pikins dem witout any papa.

No be small tin di kain science wey researchers don do to break di rule of how belle dey start.

Di scientists tok say di health of di rat-pikins dem strong kampe sotay dem don born dia own pikins too.

But come, for evri good tori, bad tori must follow. Di scientists also do experiment wey generate rat-pikins dem wit two papa, but dem die afta few days.

Why dem do dis research?

Di researchers dey try answer di ogbonge kweshun of why pipo dey nack.

Mammals na group of animals (wey include me and you) wey dey born dia pikins only through nacking - wey mean say egg from mama and sperm from papa must join bodi to produce pikin.

But no be all animals for we world dey follow dis rule; some woman fish, reptiles, amphibians and birds fit born pikins dem by diasef.

Dis special belle alias virgin belle get di official name wey dem dey call parthenogenesis.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Komodo dragons na animal wey fit reproduce through parthenogenesis

Di plan of di Chinese researchers na to torchlight which rule for reproduction dem suppose break to make pikin rat from two woman rats.

E go helep dem understand why di rule dey very important.

Professor Robin Lovell-Badge for Francis Crick Institute tok say, ''na very interesting research...dem dey try torchlight wetin dem suppose do to turn us into turkey''.

(Yes, e true say Turkey fit born belle witout nacking).

Image copyright Leyun Wang Image example Di rat wey get two papa die just two days afta dem born am

So gay pipo fit start to dey born pikin by diasef?

Unless you be rat wey dey read dis, in fact woman rat sef, then dat answer na no, at least for now.

Dr. Teresa Holm for di University of Auckland, feel say small chance fit dey for future for dis kain tin to happun for real life.

"[Di research] fit create chance for same-sex couples to cari healthy belle by diasef" na so she tok.

But she also tok say "we suppose consider serious religious and safety mata".

Scientists no go fit get license to begin experiment wit real pipo until dem sure di pikins dem wey go comot no go get mental or physical wahala.

Some pipo dey suspect say di rat-pikins dem wit two mama fit no dey OK.

Dr Lovell-Badge tell BBC say: "Even wit two mama l no sure say di rat wey dem born dey normal sake of say di level of success for dis kain experiment dey very low''.

"No be somtin wey l hope any bodi go wan do."

So nacking fit disappear?

"Not yet, no," na wetin he tok las las.