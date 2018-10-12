Tins you suppose do if you want make your pikin brain sharp like razor

Image copyright Anthony Asael/Art in All of Us Image example Dis study na afta 45 of research dem come out wit am

For 1968 professor for psychometrics, Julian Stanley, see one 12-year-old pikin wey im head dey hot wey dey learn computer-science for Johns Hopkins University, for US.

Di pikin, name na Joseph Bates and im sabi book well well, but im bodi bin no dey sweet am, im just dull.

Wetin bin dey dat pikin head bin pass wetin dey di head of oda pikin dem wey dey dat age.

Dis wan come make Stanley begin do study wey go run for 45 years, im follow how pikin dem wey sabi book wella take develop and e include pipo like Mark Zuckerberg wey get Facebook and musician Lady Gaga.

Sergey Brin of Google, Lady Gaga and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg all follow for di study wey torchlight 5000 pikin dem wey get gift

So wetin come happun to Joseph Bates? Well, im do wella for life. Im learn book sotey im become doctor degree holder, teach for university and don become "one of those wey start "artificial intelligence".

Na through dis study Stanley come find out some tins wey go help if you want your pikin to sabi book wella.

To get different kain experience for dis life go help pikin dey successful

1) Give your pikin chance to fit do many tins

Pikin wey sharp like razor need new tins to fit keep dia ginger.

To give dem different experience for life go help pikin develop di confidence to cope with di world.

Pipo wey sabi say e dey easy to do wetin you sabi, but you need mind to try sometin different.

Di programme dey do some kain tins wey no dey common, like to allow pikin wey sharp to jump class

2) Discover wetin dem like and help dem grow inside am

Weda na new sport, instrument or drama class, to allow your pikin do new tins for early age go help am develop important skills like how to dey kampe wen tins no go well.

No force dem to be 'wetin' dem no be.

E good make pikin dey ask kwesion

3) Support your pikin brain and mind

To get long throat to wan sabi, na im be di koko to learn.

Pikin dem can sabi ask kwesion before dem start school, and although e fit taya you to ansa all dia kwesion, e dey very important for dia development.

Di more "why" and "how" dem ask, di beta dem go do for school.

Sabi pipo say e good to teach pikin make e no fear to fail

4) Hail wetin dem do, no hail dia ability

Help children to get mind say dem fit do am, by to celebrate wetin dem learn, not di actual result.

Pikin dem dey learn how dem go take react to tins through dia parents.

So weda na to learn how to speak new language or even to ride dia first bicycle, say dem put mind to learn am na good tin to encourage.

5) To fail no be sometin pikin suppose fear

Make you begin look mistake like ladder to use climb up to learn.

To learn suppose be opportunity to grow as e go help pikin understand how dem fit take face di problem beta next time.

Parents suppose work wit teachers to help pikin improve for life

7) Work wit teachers to help your pikin

Students dem wey brain sharp sometimes dey need wetin dey more-challenging, extra support or di freedom to learn as dem fit.

E good to work around wetin dem dey do for school to help meet dia needs.

E good to find out wetin pikin like and ginger dem to kontinu

But how you go take sabi if your pikin dey gifted?

Dis na some signs wey di high IQ society Mensa give:

• Pikin wey sabi remember sometin pass normal

• Pikin wey begin read early

• Pikin wey like to play wit wetin no dey common and sabi one particular subject reach ground

• Get idea of wetin dey happun for world

• Sabi ask kwesion everitime

• Sabi wetin dey make pesin laff

• Sabi music

• Like to dey in charge

• Go add more rules for games