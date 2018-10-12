Tins you suppose do if you want make your pikin brain sharp like razor
For 1968 professor for psychometrics, Julian Stanley, see one 12-year-old pikin wey im head dey hot wey dey learn computer-science for Johns Hopkins University, for US.
Di pikin, name na Joseph Bates and im sabi book well well, but im bodi bin no dey sweet am, im just dull.
Wetin bin dey dat pikin head bin pass wetin dey di head of oda pikin dem wey dey dat age.
Dis wan come make Stanley begin do study wey go run for 45 years, im follow how pikin dem wey sabi book wella take develop and e include pipo like Mark Zuckerberg wey get Facebook and musician Lady Gaga.
So wetin come happun to Joseph Bates? Well, im do wella for life. Im learn book sotey im become doctor degree holder, teach for university and don become "one of those wey start "artificial intelligence".
Na through dis study Stanley come find out some tins wey go help if you want your pikin to sabi book wella.
1) Give your pikin chance to fit do many tins
Pikin wey sharp like razor need new tins to fit keep dia ginger.
To give dem different experience for life go help pikin develop di confidence to cope with di world.
Pipo wey sabi say e dey easy to do wetin you sabi, but you need mind to try sometin different.
2) Discover wetin dem like and help dem grow inside am
Weda na new sport, instrument or drama class, to allow your pikin do new tins for early age go help am develop important skills like how to dey kampe wen tins no go well.
No force dem to be 'wetin' dem no be.
3) Support your pikin brain and mind
To get long throat to wan sabi, na im be di koko to learn.
Pikin dem can sabi ask kwesion before dem start school, and although e fit taya you to ansa all dia kwesion, e dey very important for dia development.
Di more "why" and "how" dem ask, di beta dem go do for school.
4) Hail wetin dem do, no hail dia ability
Help children to get mind say dem fit do am, by to celebrate wetin dem learn, not di actual result.
Pikin dem dey learn how dem go take react to tins through dia parents.
So weda na to learn how to speak new language or even to ride dia first bicycle, say dem put mind to learn am na good tin to encourage.
5) To fail no be sometin pikin suppose fear
Make you begin look mistake like ladder to use climb up to learn.
To learn suppose be opportunity to grow as e go help pikin understand how dem fit take face di problem beta next time.
7) Work wit teachers to help your pikin
Students dem wey brain sharp sometimes dey need wetin dey more-challenging, extra support or di freedom to learn as dem fit.
E good to work around wetin dem dey do for school to help meet dia needs.
But how you go take sabi if your pikin dey gifted?
Dis na some signs wey di high IQ society Mensa give:
• Pikin wey sabi remember sometin pass normal
• Pikin wey begin read early
• Pikin wey like to play wit wetin no dey common and sabi one particular subject reach ground
• Get idea of wetin dey happun for world
• Sabi ask kwesion everitime
• Sabi wetin dey make pesin laff
• Sabi music
• Like to dey in charge
• Go add more rules for games