Fake news!!! BBC don wash hand comot for 'fake scholarship'

Image example Toyosi Ogunseye wey be BBC oga for West Africa don tok say na fake news

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Friday draw ear come outside tok say e no be true say dem dey give students scholarship for university studies.

Dem tok dis afta tori begin spread say for WhatsApp and internet say BBC wan drop moni for 100,000 graduates wey need moni to continue dia studies anywia for world.

BBC warn pipo make dem tear eye comot from dis kain message if e show for dia phone unto say na fake news and trap for internet wayo pipo don set for innocent pipo.

BBC oga for West Africa languages, Toyosi Ogunseye tok say, ''make pipo shine eye wella for one WhatsApp message wey dey promise students moni for university studies''.

''Di message na fake news and pipo wey click di link for internet go enta one website wey no get any connect wit BBC'' na so she tok.

BBC na international ogbologbo for tori all over di world, even though dem get dia own NGO - BBC Media Action - to dey dash pipo moni for education no follow for dia work.