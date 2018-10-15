Ariana Grande don break up wit bobo five months afta engagement

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di couple bin start to date for May and bin make dia first couple show for di 2018 MTV

Ariana Grande don break up with her fiancé, Pete Davidson afta five months wey dem bin dey togeda.

Pipo wey dey close to di couple tell People say dem bin both agree say no be di right time make dem dey dat kain relationship.

Ariana and Pete start to dey date for May of dis year, di same month wey she break up wit Mac Miller wey she bin don dey date.

Na early for May Ariana and Pete bin dump dia former long term relationship and for June dem engage

At first, dem bin tok say dem bin casually dey date but e no too tey afta dem announce dia dating, dem come announce dia engagement wit di $93,000 ring Davidson bin buy come move in togeda enta one sixteen million dollars house for New York wey Pete confess say na im singer girlfriend buy am.

Pipo don dey tok say signs bin dey say dia relationship bin dey enta be careful afta Ariana tweet say she need one "okay day" and Pete delete im instagram page and cover di tattoo wey im bin do for her song, Dangerous Woman.

September bin dey very tough for di singer, Ariana Grande as na di time wey she lose her former bobo of two years, Mac Miller to suicide.

Na also di first anniversary for di Manchester bombing wey bin kill 22 pipo afta her performance.