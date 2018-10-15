Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Meghan and Prince Harry marry for May

Di Duchess of Sussex don carry belle and go born next year, Kensington Palace don announce.

Dis announcement dey come afta she and Prince Harry begin dia tour of Australia.

Kensington Palace say di couple" appreciate all di support dem don receive from pipo from around di world since dia wedding for May and dia belle sweet dem well well as dem share di happy news to di public ".

Di baby go be number seven for line to di British throne.

Di Duke and Duchess been attend Princess Eugenie wedding for Windsor on Friday, wen pipo begin dey suspect say Meghan fit don cari belle becos of her long, dark blue coat.

Dis na dia first official royal tour since dem marry five months ago.