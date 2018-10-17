Image copyright AFP Contributor

Canada don become di second kontri afta Uruguay wey go make use of igbo legal.

Market for igbo open across di kontri on Wednesday for midnight even though pipo neva still sure about how e go take affect health, law and public safety.

Areas for Canada don dey prepare tey tey for di end of ban on igbo.

Provinces and territories na dem go dey responsible for which kain igbo pipo fit buy and sell for dia area.

Four reasons why Canada Legalise Gbana.

Di Prime minister, Justin Trudeau wey also be di leader of di governing Liberal party bin promise to make gbana legal during im campaign to enta office for 2015, dis don fulfil dat promise.

Di Prime Minister don bin argue say Canada old laws wey make am crime to use gbana no dey work. Because Canadians still dey among di world heaviest users of gbana even wit di old law.

E say di new law dem design am to keep drugs away from di hands of small-small pikin dem and to make criminals no dey make profit from di selling of gbana.

Di federal goment also predict say dem go raise $400m a year for tax revenues wey go come out from di selling of gbana.

Shops for Newfoundland area, open as clock just nack midnight to begin sell igbo for di kontri.

South Africa bin don make am legal to use igbo for private.