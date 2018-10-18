Orange Is The New Black film go end wit season fans 'no go ever forget'

Image copyright Netflix

Award winning Nigeria-American actress Uzo Aduba wey play 'Crazy Eyes' for Netflix Orange Is The New Black feem don give assurance say di last season of di feem na one wey dem no go ever forget.

Netflix announce Wednesday say Orange Is The New Black wey be one of dia ogbonge TV show, go end final-final for 2019.

Di award-winning comedy drama series wey dey based on women inside prison go pack up afta di new season 7 wey dey come July 2019.

Inside one video for di show official Twitter account, some of di show actors like Nigeria-American actor Uzo Aduba wey play Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren and Danielle Brooks wey play Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson, promise say di last season of di show go tortori dia fans well-well.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sabi say di tok wey Uzo Aduba give afta she win 2014 Primetime Emmy na one of di most powerful for history

Di show first launch for 2013 and e don dey very successful, as e don win plenti Emmy and Screen Actors Guild awards.