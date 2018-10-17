Woman kill hersef and two pikin afta husband lie say im don die

Image copyright Weibo Image example Di foto of di husband and wife don circulate well-well for China social media

One woman for China don kill hersef and her two pikin afta she hear say her husband don die.

But di 34-year-old husband don carri imsef waka go surrender for police station because na fake accident e do to try collect insurance money.

Authorities bin find di car wey di husband borrow for inside river, even though dem no see im deadi bodi.

Di man no tell im wife im plan so she bin tink say true-true, her husband don die.

Na so she carri hersef and her two pikin go drown for river three weeks later.

Police for Xinhua county for Hunan province don detain di man and dem go charge am wit insurance fraud.

Police for Xinhua county for Hunan province don detain di man and dem go charge am wit insurance fraud.

Tori be say di man don borrow plenti money wey e no fit pay again na im make am go do insurance wey e no tell im wife.

E bin post video for social media wia im dey cry inside say e dey find money to treat im three-year-old daughter wey get epilepsy.

Di mata don enta social media sotay hashtag #ManFakesDeathLeadingtoWifesDeath don nearly reach 29 million views for blogging site Weibo.