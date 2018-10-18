P. Diddy and Cassie: Social media dey cari mata for head say di rapper 'don chop, clean mouth'
As di tori spread say American rapper and producer, Sean "Diddy" Combs and im babe Cassie Ventura don break up, some Nigerians for social media dey hala say Diddy waste di babe time.
People News report say Diddy and Cassie wey be singer and model don finally go dia separate ways afta plenti years wey dem don dey date.
One source tell dem say; "di decision na peaceful one and two of dem go remain friends. Cassie go begin focus on her music and acting career."
But Nigerians for social media no take am easy like dat, dem don carri di mata for head inside social media as some of dey claim say Diddy waste Cassie time.
Tori say Diddy wey be 48 years first meet Cassie wey be 32 years for early 2000s, afta she sign enta im label, Bad Boy Records,
Rumours come later fly for 2007 say two of dem dey date but na for 2012 di couple come announce dia relationship for public public.
Two of dem bin "break" for August 2016, but later come back togeda just afta dat.
One of dia latest appearances togeda na for di Met Gala for May.
More tweet and memes still come from odas wey dey shock on top how di relationship take end.