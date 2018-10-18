Image copyright Getty Images Image example Actress Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend di 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: Di Bad Boy Story' Premiere for Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 for New York City

As di tori spread say American rapper and producer, Sean "Diddy" Combs and im babe Cassie Ventura don break up, some Nigerians for social media dey hala say Diddy waste di babe time.

People News report say Diddy and Cassie wey be singer and model don finally go dia separate ways afta plenti years wey dem don dey date.

One source tell dem say; "di decision na peaceful one and two of dem go remain friends. Cassie go begin focus on her music and acting career."

But Nigerians for social media no take am easy like dat, dem don carri di mata for head inside social media as some of dey claim say Diddy waste Cassie time.

Skip Twitter post by @monye_morris How do you separate from someone after 11yrs without committing, that's a whole decade!



Your souls would intertwine... You guys would even start looking alike.



Anyway what Diddy did is what most guys do



Date a girl for many years, break-up then marry a new girl after 3 months. — The Morris Monye Factor (@monye_morris) October 18, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @TheMisterIyanu Diddy leaves Cassie after 11 years. She should better be collecting pension from him — Mister Iyanu (@TheMisterIyanu) October 17, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Amyb_lala Cassie must do to Diddy what MariahCarey did to her ex fiance, sue him for wasting your time wena girl — Amy (@Amyb_lala) October 17, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @LIBGyal If any man worth 500 million+ wants to waste my time like Diddy wasted Cassie's time PLEASE contact me. 😭 PLEASE. — E. (@LIBGyal) October 17, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @mosvinbami See girls I just heard Cassie na girlfriend for 11years & Diddy don leave am today and ogborlo dem go dey abuse us say we dey wear engagement ring for 4yrs like lords of the rings. pic.twitter.com/TMeR8lN7KF — Mosvin Bami (@mosvinbami) October 17, 2018

Tori say Diddy wey be 48 years first meet Cassie wey be 32 years for early 2000s, afta she sign enta im label, Bad Boy Records,

Rumours come later fly for 2007 say two of dem dey date but na for 2012 di couple come announce dia relationship for public public.

Two of dem bin "break" for August 2016, but later come back togeda just afta dat.

One of dia latest appearances togeda na for di Met Gala for May.

More tweet and memes still come from odas wey dey shock on top how di relationship take end.

Skip Twitter post by @O_Nife Diddy and Cassie broke up and it's Cassie that wasted her time? What about Diddy? Didn't they spent the 11 years together?



The fight for equality, one step forward, five steps backward. — Baamofin Lu'Jesha (@O_Nife) October 17, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @_Feyola_ So, I woke up to Diddy and Cassie's break up news and lots of girls on my WhatsApp are ranting about giving up on love. Didn't Diddy cheat on his gf with Cassie 10yrs ago?? Life na turn my turn, it's Cassie's turn. — FEYISAYO (@_Feyola_) October 18, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Usmanashafe Cassie relatives waiting for Diddy to come on twitter and drop a motivational quote like 😂 pic.twitter.com/qozNYGWzcX — I Go Dey Alright (@Usmanashafe) October 17, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @kNo_Mercy I don’t understand why people are saying Cassie and Diddy wasted their time. If they respected each other, then it was time well spent. Virtually no relationship lasts forever in today’s society. — Big Punisher (@kNo_Mercy) October 17, 2018