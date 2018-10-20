Image copyright Getty Images

Turkey on Saturday swear say walahi, dem go reveal how tori pesin Jamal Khashoggi, take die for Saudi Arabia embassy wey dey dia capital, Istanbul.

For di first time, Saudi officials on Friday admit say true-true, di journalist die inside dia embassy, but say na fight cause am.

Dem bin first deny say anytin happun to oga Khashoggi, say di man leave di embassy on October 2, 2018 wen im come collect paper wey go allow am marry im fiance.

But Turkey dey para say lai-lai, dem no go follow use lie cover wetin happun to di famous tori pesin, wey dey always write story dey yab Saudi goment on top human rights mata.

Turkey officials say dem get evidence wey go show pipo say, na kill dem kill Mr Khashoggi and dem don cut im body into small-small parts troway am inside bush.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example US President Donald Trump don tok say e believe wetin Saudi Arabia tok say na inside fight Mr Khashoggi die

Officials for Istanbul don search di embassy for evidence and don even carri di investigation go di forest wey dem suspect say dem troway di deadi bodi.

Some investigators wey no want make pipo know dia name tell tori pipo Reuters tori pipo say Saudi officials no sabi wia Mr Khashoggi deadi bodi dey because na 'local collaborator' dem give to troway di bodi.

Image copyright Twiiter/@suadq1978 Image example Mr Saud al-Qahtani, wey dem accuse say e get hand for di mata na adviser to Prince Mohammed bin Salman and e get ova one million Twitter followers

Saudi Arabia don already sack two senior officials on top di mata - deputy intelligence chief Ahmad al-Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, wey be senior aide to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.