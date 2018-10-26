Image copyright Reuters Image example Caitlyn Jenner dey accuse Mr Trump say e dey use trans pipo play wayo

Former Keeping Up With the Kardarshian star, Caitlyn Jenner, don free herself say she no dey follow Donald Trump again.

Ms Jenner bin dey hope say she go fit work with oga Trump but she tell tori pipo Washington Post say dat kain hope na mistake.

She write say "di truth be say dis presido no dey rest wit di way e det attack trans pipo."

Plenti pipo don complain on top goment plan say dem go start to recognize pipo base on how dem born dem wit man or woman private part.

Ms Jenner na man before wey im former na na Bruce but e change am to Caitlyn afta she become woman.

She accuse President Trump say e no dey treat trans pipo like human beings and dey use dem to score political points.

Last year, oga Trump sign ban wey go prevent trans pipo to join military but court cancel am because e dey against wetin dey di constitution.

Caitlyn Jenner become trans woman for 2015 and she don dey use her platform to fight for rights of transgender pipo.