Cesar Sayoc: di all-male striptease road manager wey dem suspect say e send bombs to Obama, Clinton?

Image copyright Broward County Sheriff's Office Image example Na Friday 26 October dem arrest 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc for Florida

Authorities for United States arrest 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc for Florida afta dem suspect say na im send 14 mail bombs to former President Barack Obama and oda pipo dem.

Tori pipo CNN and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, wey loose 2016 election to President Donald Trump dey among di pipo wey di bombs reach dia domot.

Authorities tok say e send to oda pipo wey no too gbadun oga Trump way - like actor Robert de Niro, billionaire George Soros and Senator Cory Booker.

Di man bin dey work as road manager for male group wey dey do striptease shows upandan di US.

But di bombs no blow and on Friday, dem arrest Sayoc outside one auto-parts store for Plantation, wey no too far from Miami.

So who be dis guy wey dey shake pipo mind and don stew US politics so?

Image copyright Twitter/Cesar Altieri Image example anti-Democrat posts full social media accounts wey e be like say na Mr Sayoc get am

Records for wia im dey live show say na white American wey dem born for Brooklyn, New York.

For 2012 wen im still dey live wit im mama, e register for court say e no get money again.

Brevard College for North Carolina tell BBC News say oga Sayoc spend three semesters wit dem for 1980 but e no finish school.

Mr Sayoc write for im LinkedIn account say im go High Point University but dem tok say e no be student for dia school.

Which kain criminal record e get?

Authorities say na Aventura for Florida Mr Sayoc dey live.

Mr Sayoc get long criminal record wey go back all di way to 1991 wen dem arrest am wen im be 29-years-old afta e go tiff.

Dem arrest am for 2002 afta e use bomb warn pesin for Miami-Dade County.

Court document show say dem arrest am for 2014 afta e go tiff and e beat pesin for Macy's department store.

Which kain politics e dey do?

US tori pipo tok say na Republican im be.

Video dey ground wey show say Mr Sayoc don go oga Trump rally for 2016 and 2017.

Social media account wey be like say na Mr Sayoc get am get post wey support oga Trump and against Democrats, plus including some tweets wey e warn some of di pipo wey bomb land for dia domot dis week.

Twitter and Facebook don suspend di accounts.

For di criminal charge wey dem charge Mr Sayoc, FBI Special Agent David Brown tok say dem see spelling mistakes wey dey im social media posts for di bomb package.

Di spelling mistakes dey di same like 'hilary' instead of 'Hillary' and 'Shultz' instead of 'Schultz'.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Posters wey dey support President Trump full Mr Sayoc van

Some pipo wey dey live for Aventura say dem dey see di white van wey im dey drive upandan.

Department of Justice pipo write for dia document say im cover im van wit foto, plus including foto wey show say im no gbadun CNN way.

Pipo say e dey wonder dem because sometimes, di door and window go dey open like say pesin dey live inside.

Authorities don seize di van on Friday.