Cameroon Police arrest opposition protesters for Douala

Image copyright Twitter/ Image example Michel Ndoki dey for Judicial police station for Bonanjo Douala Cameroon.

Police on Saturday arrest opposition protesters wey dey protest against di re-election of president Paul Biya for Douala, Cameroon.

Local media dey report say na 42 pipo di anti-riot police arrest inside di economic capital wey dey di littoral region of di kontri.

Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary confam di arrest to BBC News Pidgin but e no tok di number of pipo wey dem arrest.

'Dis na unfornate incident wey happun, but e happun for one issolated place for Douala and di goment no kill or wound anybodi wey dem arrest, as pipo bin dey expect'. Na wetin Bakary tok.

'I go meet di Minister of Territorial Administration on Sunday to know di number of pipo wey dem arrest'.

One lawyer Michele Ndoki wey dey represent opposition candidate Maurice Kamto, dey among those wey dem arrest.

Tori be say di Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Friday warn Oga Kamto and im supporters for Cameroon Renaissance Movement not to protest on Saturday, otherwise police go gbab dem.

Di warning na sake of say gi goment minister dey vex for di opposition candidate wey go declare imself winner of di October 7 presidential election for Cameroon even before di Constitutional council declare Paul Biya winner on October 22.

Oga Atanga Nji warn for di statement say from now on di goment no go tolerate anybodi wey tok or do anyhow sake of di presidential election, adding say those wey dey disturb public peace go face di law.

Image copyright Twitter Image example Supporters of dis opposition lawyer dey para wit #FreeMicheleNdoki #FreeAllArrested sake of how police molest her on Saturday.

