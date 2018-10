Image copyright Google Image example Di Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue inside Pittsburgh

One man wey carry gun don enter one synagogue for US city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and begin shoot-shoot anyhow, police dey report.

Emergency services carri waka go di Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue around about 10:00 local time (14:00 GMT), according to report.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.