Michele Ndoki, oda opposition protesters comot police arrest for Douala Cameroon

Michel Ndoki dey left, while Kah Walla dey right dey welcome di oposition lawyer comot Judicial station for Bonanjo

Opposition protesters wey police arrest for Doula, Cameroon dey breathe fresh air on Sunday morning as dem comot from police cell.

Late Saturday night na im dem get bail comot Judicial station for Bonanjo, according to wetin BBC News Pidgin understand.

Tori be say na pipo wey dey protest against di re-election of president Paul Biya, na im police arrest.

Communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary confam di arrest to BBC News Pidgin but e no tok di number of pipo wey dem arrest.

One woman lawyer Michele Ndoki wey dey represent opposition candidate Maurice Kamto, and about 30 odas dey among di protesters wey get bail, according to one tweet from opposition activist Kah Walla

Why Cameroon Police arrest opposition protesters for Douala

Police on Saturday arrest opposition protesters wey dey protest against di re-election of president Paul Biya for Douala, Cameroon.

Local media dey report say na 42 pipo di anti-riot police arrest inside di economic capital wey dey di littoral region of di kontri.

'Dis na unfornate incident wey happun, but e happun for one isolated place for Douala and di goment no kill or wound anybodi wey dem arrest, as pipo bin dey expect'. Na wetin Bakary tok.

'I go meet di Minister of Territorial Administration on Sunday to know di number of pipo wey dem arrest'.

Dis fresh arrest dey happun just days afta police bin go block di house of Kah Walla wey be woman opposition activist for Cameroon sake of one plan protest against Cameroon Constitutional Council on Sunday October 21.

BBC Pidgin try call di Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM party tok-tok pesin to tok dia own side of di tori but e no pick call.

Supporters of dis opposition lawyer dey para wit #FreeMicheleNdoki #FreeAllArrested sake of how police molest her on Saturday.

Tori be say di Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Friday warn Oga Kamto and im supporters for Cameroon Renaissance Movement not to protest on Saturday, otherwise police go gbab dem.

Di warning na sake of say di goment minister dey vex for di opposition candidate wey go declare imself winner of di October 7 presidential election for Cameroon even before di Constitutional council declare Paul Biya winner on October 22.

Oga Atanga Nji warn for di statement say from now on di goment no go tolerate anybodi wey tok or do anyhow sake of di presidential election.

E add say those wey dey disturb public peace go face di law.