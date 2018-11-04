Abi na my vibrator dey make me not to enjoy sex?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Leanne no reach orgasm wen she do sex

Leanne bin dey 21 wen she buy her first vibrator.

Di tin dey sleek and na soft silicone dem use do am. "Na stone colour e get wit rose-gold button. E no look like penis, e dey classy", na so she tok.

She grow up for one village outside Birmingham for England and she been do stay single for two years.

For age 21 Leanne neva still reach orgasm before.

She enta train one Saturday afternoon to go buy di sex toy.

"Na di O-day be dis. I dey determined. I want go buy di vibrator of my dreams and to sort am out".

She bin loose her virginity for age 17 and by age 21 she don sleep wit a good number of guys and all of dem na pipo she bin get short relationships wit.

Disappointed

She go enjoy sex, "but na different kind of enjoyment ," na so she tok. "I bin dey enjoy meeting pipo, seducing dem or dem seducing me, I dey enjoy am but I neva ever get orgasm".

As years dey pass, Leanne begin dey worry about why she neva get orgasm.

"I dey dey disappointed anytime I do sex, disappointed in myself no be di oda pesin. I feel say na shame for me not to get orgasm; I no gree tell anybodi sake of say na my friends dey always tok about am like say dem dey get evritime".

She finally open up to her best friend.

" Di tin be say by dis time I neva masturbate before. My best friend na good pesin, she just tell me say you neva get orgasm sake of say you neva masturbate before. You suppose teach yourself wetin your bodi like. Na all about finding wetin you want and to hold on to di tin. If you no sabi wetin you want, na so you go dey struggle".

Finally one orgasm

Dat Saturday wen she reach house, na so she open di box to bring out di new vibrator and to start work wit am.

"E take like one hour before I come feel dis tin wey sweet my bodi. Sometin wey my body dey do by imsef, no be say I dey tink am or control am".

Big-O contraction na im follow, I come feel calm, "I be like 'oh so I don get orgasm.' Na great experience."

E don tey wey vibrators dey buzz for our hearts, during di Victorian era wen doctors invent am to cure 'hysteria' for women.

Cure for fear

E get wen dem believe say dem fit use orgasm cure 'hysteria' (dis na situation wia fear full pesin brain come dey like e dey burst inside).

Dis na theory wey Leanne find out: "my anxiety don reduce, thanks to regular orgasm," na so she tok.

Vibrator begin dey popular afta dem launch di 'Rabbit' for late 1980s.

"Di Rabbit make plenti pipo stop to dey buy vibrator." E get clitoral stimulator wey get shape like animal. E come dey like say pipo like am pass odas wey come out before am.

For 1998, pipo wey dey produce 'sex and di city' dedicate one of dia episode to am.

Dat one show say tins don change from sex toy to cultural icon. Tins begin dey change for sex toy mata.

Stimulation

Pipo begin dey create beta sex toys. From dat time to now tori be say global adult toy market fit pass $29 billion by 2020.

Stuart Nugent wey be global trend Manager for Swedish designer toy brand LELO say dem dey design toys in a way wey go make pipo desire am. E say since di past five to ten years pipo don begin dey desire di toys.

"We wan produce products wey get good function and sleek interface join. Na so all our gadgets be especially di ones we dey carri enta bedroom".

Stuart say dia new product Sona dey like sometin wey dey sen inaudible sound into pasin bodi. E dey make pesin feel like say speaker dey blow for dia virgina.

Professional sex toy testers Venus O'Hara wey be owner of around 500 vibrators and toys dey tok of new toy 'Di Womanizer', di toy dey like ear thermometer, you go place am ontop your clitoris and e go begin stimulate dat pesin. E dey like suction and e no dey harsh.

Budget friendly

But di new technology no dey cheap. Dem dey sale am for 120pounds for each. But dat one na nothing compared to one diamond covered vibrator wey dey cost 1million pounds.

Dat one na di most expensive sex toy.

If you think say dat one dey too costly, one supermarket chain for Sainsbury Britain announce say dem go release cheap sex toys wey go cost between 8 to 15 pounds.

Now Leane dey 28 years and say she don realise say she no fit get orgasm unless she use vibrator.

Fulfilling sex life

Dem dey get satisfaction and dey get fulfilling sex life.

"I bin tink say my guy go begin worry me, but dat one no follow as me wan experience orgasm in a different way."

No mata how dem do sex, if she wan reach orgasm she must to use vibrator.

"Now I don dey dey worried unto say e be like I don dey hooked to one vibrator."

Leanne no be di only pesin wey dey para ontop di kain power wey dey inside vibrator.

Dead Vagina Syndrome

For 2016, one condition wey dem dey call 'Dead Virgina Syndrome' show face.

Di condition dey make pipo feel numb afta dem don use vibrator for a very long time.

Dr Leila Frodsham wey be tok tok pesin for Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists explain say "if you dey get orgasm for only one sex position, nothing dey wrong wit am."

E say plenti pipo dey complain say dia sex life don turn to one formular tin sake of say na only for one position dem fit get orgasm.

E say make dem no dey worried again.

Women go fit reach orgasm through through plenti ways.

Some na through stimulating of di clitoris, others na through penetration.

"Vibrators dey work through frequency and amplitude," na so Dr Frodsham tok.

Addiction

Dem dey stimulatedi clitoris and di surrounding areas wey go arouse di pesin sharp sharp. No evidence dey show say to use vibrator fit cause addiction.

For men mata dem dey use hand dey do dia own and e dey last plenti hours before di pesin go reach orgasm.

For women wey dey use di same vibrator evri time, di tin dey similar to men, di bodi go dey used to one pattern of sensation, any new method go dey take time to work for dem.

For dis one she recommend say make di pesin give hersef six weeks to try oda sensation toys.

"Reduce di speed of di vibrator or switch to a different method wey get different kinds of stimulations."

To reach orgasm though different ways go make tins dey easy for your body.

Ruining orgasms wit my partner

For 27 year old Safia, vibrator hiatus dey like na im be di only solution afta she begin get trouble to climax witout di vibrator.

"I try to climax wit my hand but e no work" na so she tok.

"I try make I think am out but e still no work, I com dey bored. Dat time i know get partner and dat experience make me fear. I dey fear to use vibrator evri day sake of say e dey riun my ability to have orgasm wit my partner or by my sef.

She begin to dey look for internet to know weda vibrator fit reduce her sex sensitivity.

"But I know see any beta info for di internet unto say dem no dey keep info wey go address pesin major needs especially about vibrators".