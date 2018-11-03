Image copyright Sky handout Image example Actors Kit Harrington and John Bradley for Game of Thrones

One foto wey White House use on Friday for President Donald Trump social media accounts: "Sanctions are coming," don vex HBO, di owners of popular TV show 'Game of Thrones'.

Di foto na to announce US sanctions on Iran wey dem bin remove under di 2015 nuclear deal.

HBO, di US network wey produce Game of Thrones, no happy at all: "We no dey aware of dis messaging and for like make our trademark no come join for politics."

Trust social media users no waste time begin add dia own.

"How you go take trademark abuse for Dothraki," one pesin write, as im refer to one group like dat for di feem.

Odas get dia own memes.

Pesin photoshop di image of Robert Mueller, di former FBI chief wey dey torhclight Trump 2016 election campaign collabo wit Russia.

Odas tok about dia frustration wit di presidency.

Even those wey act inside di feem, no happy wit di foto.