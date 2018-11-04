Image copyright Getty Images Image example Afta dem comot from di world cup, di special eagles go come back dis week

Gbenga Dosunmu wey be assistant coach of di Nigeria Amputee Football team, say money na di major tin wey make di team no do well for di World Cup dem go.

Dosunmu tell BBC Pidgin say dia players arrive Mexico from Nigeria same day wey dem play Brazil and loose 6-0 for dia first match.

"Even if na pesin wey all im bodi complete, dem no fit arrive and play match same day," im too.

"We suppose go wit 15 players, but na batch by batch we manage send twelve players and only one coach, sake of money. We bin dey expect money from goment, but we no see shishi, money follow for wetin affect us for di world cup".

Di special eagles don comot for di amputee world cup for Mexico afta dem loose two games win one.

Coach Dosunmu say goment no gree support dem and dem no get enough cash to do all di waka on time and dat one follow affect dem for di tournament.

Nigeria special eagles loose two games and win one for di world cup

"Na Atiku Abubakar, Super Eagles, Amaju Pinnick and few odas helep raise some money wey we use travel".

Di coach say di team play some of dia games wit empty bench as dem no get enough players wey go sidon for bench.

"For one of di games dem give one of our players red card and anoda one collect injury, di team continue di match like dat as nobodi dey bench".

Na because of money di team no get make dem no collect match allowance and many players and crew no follow travel like Coach Gbenga Dosunmu wey stay back for Nigeria dey follow di team online.

Im say di good tin wey dey dia be say dis na first time Nigeria dem dey go di amputee world cup, and e don enta record and go increase dia ranking.

Di team play classification match wit Costa Rica wey end for draw 1-1.