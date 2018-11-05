Image example Bamenda dey Northwest region of Cameroon

Na 81 pipo deh kidnap on Monday for Presbyterian Secondary School, Nkwen for Bamenda and na mostly school pikin dem, principal, teacher and driver, Governor for Cameroon Northwest region Adolphe Lele L'Afrique confam to BBC News Pidgin.

Viral video for de pikim dem weh deh jam pack for one small room di circulate for social media.

Reverend Fokni Samuel Forba, Moderator for Presbyterian Church for Cameroon say na separatists kidnap de pikin dem and as deh di try for negotiate deh no free take moni.

"Deh say make we lock schools and na de ting weh we don do, but deh nova free deh pikin dem", Rev Fonki tok.

Na for morning weh gumen kidnap PSS Nkwen pikin dem with dia principal, teacher and driver sources for de school and parent teacher association confirm.

De situation be tensed, helicopter dis pass for sky for search de area and deh don send plenti soldiers for de area as governor for Northwest di hold meeting and go visit the school.

No bi de first taim weh deh kidnap school pikin dem, for October 19 deh kidnap students for Ateila school and till now e no bi clear if deh don release dem.

Den e nova stay as deh bi kidnap torture principal for anoda Presbyterian school, with pikin dem but later release de pikin dem.

Deh di suspect say de kidnappings dem bi in connection with de war weh e di go on for Anglophone region between goment and separatists forces.

Separatists bin don komot warning say deh go deal with any man weh deh catch for school and just now na teachers be de target for de regions as deh di hide and no fit go teach.