Idris Elba na di sexiest man alive for 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Idris Elba na Peoples magazine sexiest man alive for 2018

British actor Idris Elba don collect di ogbonge title as di Sexiest Man Alive for 2018 from People magazine.

Di 6-foot-3 fine man no pimples wey star for television series like di Wire and Luther, na im dem announce as dis year winner during di Tonight Show wey Jimmy Fallon dey host on Monday night.

Idris Elba wey appear through Skype during di show, tok say:

"Dis na big surprise! I dey really, really happy with dat. Thank you so much PEOPLE magazine for making me di sexiest man for di world. My mama go dey very, very proud."

Di actor also enta twitter to thank im fans all ova di world wey vote for am.

Fans of Idris Elba no waste time at all to hala big congratulobia to am for dis new accolades wey dem don give am all ova di world.

Elba na PEOPLE's number 33rd Sexiest Man Alive, e don join di long list of Hollywood hottest, wey start wit Mel Gibson wey be 9-year-old wey im win am for 1985 and Blake Shelton wey dem pick last year.

Oda recent winners include Dwayne Johnson, David Beckham, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine and Channing Tatum.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Idris Elba don join di long list of Hollywood hottest

Elba don also don act for ogbonge movies like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and Marvel's Thor franchise.

E also dey do side hustle as DJ under di name DJ Big Driis and get im own clothing line.

Idris Elba wey be 46 years old propose to model Sabrina Dhowre for February.