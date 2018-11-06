Newlywed couple die for helicopter crash one hour afta dia wedding

Image copyright ACEBOOK/BAILEE ACKERMAN Image example Di two of dem marry for just over one hour before dia helicopter crash for di Byler family ranch wey dey southern Texas

One young couple from Texas wey just newly marry don die afta di helicopter wey dey carri dem comot from dia wedding crash.

Di husband and wife wey dia name na Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler, na both students for Sam Houston State University and di tori of dia death na di first wey di student newspaper don report.

Di Helicopter crash happun near Uvalde, about 85 miles (135km) west of San Antonio.

For social media, pipo wey attend dia wedding don dey post dia condolences for di captions of dia wedding fotos.

One of dia friend for Facebook write say im dey weak on top wetin happun and e add say di pilot of di aircraft also die for di crash.

Di step-daughter to Pilot Gerald Green Lawrence wey dem don identify as among pesin wey die for di crash, tell ABC news say im na captain for di Army and don serve for Vietnam.

Anoda friend to di couple write for Instagram say: "I get peace for di fact say you leave dis earth so full of happiness and love. How sweet e dey to spend your honeymoon wit Jesus."

"So thankful say we get to spend these last few days wit togeda. Our hearts dey hurt now, but we know say dis no be forever."

Di two of dem marry for just over one hour before dia helicopter crash for di Byler family ranch wey dey southern Texas.

According to university newspaper, Will Byler bin dey study agricultural engineering and na member of di school rodeo team.

While Bailee Ackerman Byler bin dey study agricultural communication. Both of dem dey dia final year for di university.