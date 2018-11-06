Image copyright Getty Images

Nnamdi Chukwucha na one of di names wey go dey di ballot paper as Americans vote for dia mid-term election.

Chukwuocha na Nigerian American wey be di Democratic candidate wey dey run for di Delaware House of Representatives to represent District 1.

Di 47 year old say im dey run to address di problems wey dey affect im district wey be education, economy and community development, senior services, social justice and equity.

Na just two years ago, wey Americans vote to elect Donald Trump as dia president, so dis na wetin you suppose know about di US mid-term election.

Image copyright Reuters Image example President Trump do serious campaign across di kontri to ginger voters ahead of di election

Wetin be di US mid -term election?

Di mid-term na elections wey dey happun every four years halfway inside di US presido four-year term.

Di mid- term election dey happun for 6 November 2018.

Image copyright Getty Images

Who dey up for di election dis year?

For congress all 435 seats for di house of representatives dey up for a vote and 35 out 100 seats for Senate.

Outside of Washington DC, 36 states go do election to elect dia next govnors.

Dis na big opportunity to shake pipo wey dey power.

Image copyright AFP Image example Pipo don start to dey vote and some don send do dia through post

Who go win?

E go dey very hard to know who go win before voting start but based on wetin don dey happun before, di election dey follow certain pattern.

Becos e dey happun for di middle of di president term, dis election na big test of di president performance so far.

And based on history e no really dey favour di president. On di average di president party dey lose 32 seats for di house and at least two for senate.

Dis year, di democrats go need to win 23 more seats for di house more dan wentin dey currently get and two for Senate to take control of congress.

But e no dey easy, di results go depend on which party fit motivate dia supporters to come out come vote, something wey no go hard well-well.

Pipo wey go vote for di election

Image copyright Getty Images

On di average voter turnout for mid-term na like 40% of eligible voters. But one poll wey don do show say voters dey really gingered for dis election.

Di main koko wey ginger dis voters na supreme court appointments, healthcare, economy and di approval for president Trump.