Millions of Americans enta polling stations on Tuesday go vote for di US mid-term elections and di final result go shape American politics for di next two years and even afta dat.

As e be so, na di two main political parties don claim victory as di Democratic Party go win control for di House of Representatives di first time since 2010, while di Republican Party go remain in charge of di Senate.

Even though President Donald Trump no follow for di ballot as im suppose serve four years, many pipo dey look di election as oga Trump report card to decide weda im don try or im suppose chop flogging afta two years for goment.

Sabi pipo tok say Trump don change America wella, weda for good or bad on top tins like climate change, international trade, security and defence, human rights, foreign relations and even democracy.

Former President Barack Obama tok say, ''di character of America na im dey for di ballot, who we suppose be and di kain politics we expect...''

While Trump tok say di Republican agenda na di American dream and di Democrat agenda na nightmare for di kontri.

Even though for one corner dis US mid-term election dey cari special water unto say e don reach di level of do or die politics according to wetin American tori pipo ton tok, for anoda corner di results don don change politics and dis na why;

1. Di number of women candidates wey go enta di House

Pipo don dey tok say 2018 na di year of women dem, and di election result don show say na true tok.

Even though dem still never count many seats, at least 89 women na im don collect visa plus boarding pass to enta di House wen e resume next year.

Di number pass di current record wey be 84.

Ilhan Omar

2. America go get dia first Moslem women wey dey go congress

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, wey be Democrats, go become di first Moslem women, wey go serve for di US Congress.

Omar na former refugee wey from Somalia she bin enta America and she dey replace anoda record breaker, Keith Elllison wey be di first Moslem congressmen for 2006.

Still on top of di mata of women, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Abby Finkenauer don become di youngest women to serve for US Congress at di age of 29.

Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids don become di first Native Americans to win election for Congress.

Colorado tear rubber govnor Jared Polis and im running mate Dianne Primavera

3. First gay man don become govnor

Di state of Colorado don elect Jared Polis, wey be gay man, as dia next govnor.

Polis na lawmaker since 2009 and im no dey hide im homosexuality at all, in fact during campaign im use am wella.

Oregon Kate Brown na di first gay pesin to become govnor for 2016.

Andrew Cuomo

4. Like father like son

Andrew Cuomo don win im third term as govnor of New York.

Di democratic candidate don become one of di longest govnors for di state dem dey call, 'Di Big Apple'.

Im don join im papa - Mario Cumo - and eight odas to serve third term.

New York dey among eight states for America wey no get term limit, wey mean say govnor, deputy govnor and oda senior goment officials fit serve lifetime if dem collect enough votes.

Democratic candidate Katie Porter dey campaign for California

5. Moni politics

Dis election chop more than $3billion wey dem use for just media minus online moni.

Campaigners and political parties spend $3.2 billion for TV, radio and print media according to American sabi company Advertising Analytics.

Dis na big increase of around $1billion since 2014.