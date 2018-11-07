Image copyright Getty Images

US Attorney-General, Jeff Sessions, don resign.

Oga Sessions, wey dey head di Justice Department don chop plenti yabis from President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump thank oga Sessions for Twitter, come announce pesin wey go replace am.

....We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

For one letter wey im write, tok say im dey resign because na wetin di presido tell am to do.

Mr Trump dey always yab oga Sessions, even though di former Republican senator na one of di first pipo wey support am to become president.

Di two no dey see eye to eye again eva since oga Session announce say im go comot hand inside di Russia investigation last year.

Im deputy, Rod Rosenstein come appoint Special Councel, Robert Muller, to lead di investigation.