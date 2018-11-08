Image copyright Getty Images Image example Women for dating app no dey look Ratelband face because of im age

One 69 year-old pensioner for Holland, Emile Rateband don waka go court to change im age.

Ratelband wan shift im birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969, say na di same tin as pipo wey dey change dia gender.

"You fit change your name, change your gender, why not your age?" Im tell tori pipo.

Ratelband feel say im age no dey let correct women for dating app, Tinder to dey look im face and beta work no dey also reach im side.

"Wen I dey 69, e dey limit me. If I 49, I go fit buy new house, drive different cars. I fit do more jobs," im tok.

"Wen I dey on top Tinder and I say dey 69, nobodi dey answer me. Wen I dey 49, wit di kain face wey I get, na serious jolliment I go dey."

Local court for Amsterdam go torchlight di case in four weeks.

Tori pipo report say di court dey look di case wit side eye as no legal ground dey for pesin to change dia date of birth.

Ratelband argue say im doctors tell am say im get bodi of pesin wey dey 45 years. Im call imsef "young god".

Di pensioner gree say im go free im pension if im change im date of birth.

Oga Ratelband dey work for media and im dey also give tok wey dey lift morale.