Thousand Oaks: Gunman don kill 12 pipo for university student night

  • 8 November 2018
Young girls stand by police Image copyright EPA

E reach 12 pipo wey die afta one gun man enta one bar and start to shoot.

One police officer dey among di pipo wey die for di country music bar wey dey Thousand Oaks, California.

US President Donald Trump don tok say di tin na 'terrible' tin and troway twale give di brave policemen wey enta di mata.

Authorities say na around 11pm local time On Wednesday di shooting start as 200 pipo gada for Borderline Bar and Grill to do university student night.

Officials neva tok who di gun man be and why e do dis kain tin but dem see im dead bodi inside di bar.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori