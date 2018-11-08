Image copyright EPA

E reach 12 pipo wey die afta one gun man enta one bar and start to shoot.

One police officer dey among di pipo wey die for di country music bar wey dey Thousand Oaks, California.

US President Donald Trump don tok say di tin na 'terrible' tin and troway twale give di brave policemen wey enta di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

Skip Twitter post 2 by @realDonaldTrump ....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

Authorities say na around 11pm local time On Wednesday di shooting start as 200 pipo gada for Borderline Bar and Grill to do university student night.

Officials neva tok who di gun man be and why e do dis kain tin but dem see im dead bodi inside di bar.