Oumuamua: Why some Harvard scientists believe say dis object confam say aliens exist

Image copyright AFP Image example How artist take draw Oumuamua

"Dis na di very first object wey we don discover for our solar system wey come from outside di solar system," astronomer Abraham Loeb tok.

Im be one of di scientists for Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics for US wey belive say di asteroid fit be alien solar sail wey dem send to look for signs of life.

Loeb - togeda wit im colleague Shmuel Bialy - dey publish dia findings for Astrophysical Journal Letters on 12 November.

Dem first discover di object for October 2017 for Hawaii by di Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS), and dem call am Oumuamua - Hawaiian word wey mean "messenger from far wey first come".

Oda telescopes also spot and track Oumuamua as e fly across di solar system for three days, until e come disappeared from detection.

But those three days bin dey enough to gada plenti tins about am and e begin make pipo to tok.

Asteroid wey look wan kain

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem first see Oumuamua for di Haleakalā Observatory for Hawaii, US

"Since dem discover am, Oumuamua don behave some kain way," Loeb tok.

Dem neva see anytin like am for solar system before: e get flat and oblong shape, dey about 400 metres long, and 10 times narrow. Di top side get reddish colour, no get water or ice, no show any signs of dust, and dem believe say e get high metal content.

Loeb and im colleagues believe say dis tins make Oumuamua no get comparison to any asteroid or comet wey dem sabi for solar system.

But wetin shock Loeb and im team, unlike regular comets, na say Oumuamua no get tail - so wetin fit don give Oumuamua dat kain speed?

"We propose say na radiation from di Sun," Loeb tok, wey compare am to solar sail.

Sabi pipo say Oumuamua light and colour bin dey also change.

Dis Oumuamua fit be proof say life dey anoda place?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem don compare Oumuamua to di IKAROS, wey be experimental spacecraft - or lightsail - Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency launch for 2010

One possible explanation for Oumuamua na say bo be comet, but lightsail - one type of spacecraft - wey dey float for space, come pass through our solar system.

Lightsails dey use radiation to move and astronomers wey wan go far inside di universe don dey reason am.

Wia Oumuamua come from?

Di short answer be say we no know.

But no be everibodi for di scientific community dey believe Loeb and Bialy theory.

Alan Fitzsimmons, wey be astrophysicist for Queen's University for Belfast, disagree wit Loeb and Bialy. Im suggest say although Oumuamua resemble asteroid, e fit take style be comet.