Image copyright EVN Image example Susan Schmidt-Orfanos son die inside di California shooting

One man wey bin survive di mass shooting wey happun last year for Las Vegas dey among di pipo wey die for di recent mass shooting wey happun for California on Wednesday.

27-year-old Telemachus Orfanos and 11 odas die afta one man open fire on top pipo wey dey jolli for Borderline Bar and Grill for Thousand Oaks, north-west of Los Angeles.

E bin escape wit im life wen one gunman kill 58 pipo for Las Vegas for 2017.

Im mama, Susan Schmidt-Orfanos, tell tori pipo ABC News say no be prayer or thoughts she want, na gun control.

"My son dey Las Vegas wit im friends and e come back house. E no come back house last night."

Image copyright AFP Image example Dem do vigil on Thursday for di victims of di Thousand Oaks shooting

Di Las Vegas shooting last year na di worst for US history and Schmidt-Orfanos say e dey somehow say her son survive dat one, come die for anoda one for im hometown.

Some pipo wey survive last year shooting say dem also follow dey inside di bar wey shooting happun on Wednesday.

According to im Facebook page, Telemachus Orfanos na graduate of Thousand Oaks High School and later join di Navy.