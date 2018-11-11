Breeze blow aeroplane land upside down

Image copyright AIR ACCIDENTS INVESTIGATION BRANCH REPORT Image example Plane wey land upside down

One light aircraft land upside down afta sudden breeze blow am as e dey try to land.

Di Tiger Moth biplane bin wan land for Sywell Aerodrome for Northamtonshire UK wen wind blow am wella and di pilot no fit hold am again.

Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) say di plane face down as e land.

Two pipo wey dey inside get small injury for di crash.

Na for 1943 dem build di plane. E bin don do two trips dat day before di crash.

AAIB report say di pilot try to correct di roll but di left wing of di plane hit ground and e begin rotate to di left before e turn upside down.

Na fire service and and aerodrome team come rescue di pilot and one passenger.

Di plane wings, propeller, forward fuselage and rudder damage for di crash.